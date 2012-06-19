Tennis-Memphis International men's singles round 1 results
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-4 6-4
June 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from Eastbourne International women's first round matches in England on Tuesday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result) * Stephanie Dubois (Canada) beat Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-4 6-4 * Heather Watson (Britain) beat Greta Arn (Germany) 6-3 6-4 * 7-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) beat Timea Babos (Hungary) 3-6 6-3 7-6(6) 9-Petra Cetkovska (Czech Republic) beat Andrea Hlavackova (Czech Republic) 3-6 6-2 6-1 * Christina McHale (U.S.) beat 3-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-1 6-7(7) 6-4 * 4-Marion Bartoli (France) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 6-2 6-2 * Laura Robson (Britain) beat Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (Spain) 3-6 6-2 6-2 Tsvetana Pironkova (Bulgaria) beat 1-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 6-2 6-4 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) beat Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan) 6-2 3-0 (Hsieh S W retired) Klara Zakopalova (Czech Republic) beat Zheng Jie (China) 6-3 4-6 6-3 5-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Elena Vesnina (Russia) 3-6 6-0 7-5 Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) beat 2-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 7-5 6-4
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Qatar Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 7-5 6-4
MADRID, Feb 13 Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.