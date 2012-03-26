By Simon Evans
| KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, March 26
KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, March 26 Serena Williams
produced 20 aces and blasted her way into the quarter-finals of
the Sony Ericsson Open with a 7-5 6-3 win over Australian
Samantha Stosur on Monday.
It was not all plain sailing for Williams, who lost her
first serve of the match but came back to grind out the set in
the first meeting between the two players since Stosur beat the
American in the 2011 U.S. Open final.
Down 5-2 in the second, Stosur twice saved match point and
forced Williams to serve out for the match and although the
American trailed 0-40 she booked her spot in the last eight.
Russian Maria Sharapova also booked a place in the quarters
with a 6-4 7-6 win over compatriot Ekaterina Makarova despite
being broken four times.
Makarova fought particularly hard in the second set but
eventually fell 7-3 in the tiebreak.
Sharapova, the runner-up here last year, will face the
winner of the match between China's Li Na and German Sabine
Lisicki.
Later on Monday, Venus Williams faces Ana Ivanovic.
(Reporting By Simon Evans)