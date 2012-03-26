(Adds detail, quotes)
By Simon Evans
KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, March 26 Serena Williams
produced 20 aces and blasted her way into the quarter-finals of
the Sony Ericsson Open with a 7-5 6-3 win over Australian
Samantha Stosur on Monday.
It was not all plain sailing for Williams, who lost her
first service game of the match but came back to grind out the
set in the first meeting between the two players since Stosur
beat the American in the 2011 U.S. Open final.
Down 5-2 in the second, Stosur twice saved match point and
forced Williams to serve out for the match and although the
American trailed 0-40 she booked her spot in the last eight.
"I think for the most part things are working pretty
decent," said Williams, who said 'revenge' for her defeat at
Flushing Meadows had not entered her head.
"I honestly feel like I can do better but my serve was hot
and that is pretty cool," she added.
Russian Maria Sharapova also sealed a place in the quarters
with a 6-4 7-6 win over compatriot Ekaterina Makarova despite
being broken four times.
Makarova fought particularly hard in the second set but
eventually fell 7-3 in the tiebreak.
"She had opportunities and served for the second set but I
just hung in there and stayed consistent. I played a much
smarter tiebreak," she said.
Sharapova was hampered by a worrying 11 double-faults but
said she wasn't overly concerned yet.
"It not easy to play with that but I managed to win the game
in two sets, so that's a plus," she said.
Sharapova, the runner-up here last year, will face China's
Li Na after she beat German Sabine Lisicki 3-6 6-4 6-2.
Later on Monday, Venus Williams faces Ana Ivanovic.
