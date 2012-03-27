* Azarenka comes back from set down to beat Cibulkova
* Serena beats Australian Stosur
* Sharapova fights off fellow Russian Makarova
(updates after Venus win, adds quotes)
By Simon Evans
KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, March 26 World number one
Victoria Azarenka scraped into the quarter-finals of the Sony
Ericsson Open, surviving a two hour 49 minute battle against
Slovak Dominika Cibulkova to emerge with a 1-6 7-6 7-5 victoryon
Monday.
"I definitely wasn't thinking about the streak, that's for
sure," Azarenka told reporters of her first set humiliation that
put her now 26-match winning run in jeopardy.
"She played some splendid tennis, just amazing. She was
hitting every possible line there was. It felt like she clossed
her eyes and just went for everything and I couldn't really just
open my eyes. I was just blinded a little," she said.
Cibulkova, playing with bags of energy and invention, was
well placed at 4-1 up in the second but despite having chances
to close out the match lost the set in a tie-break.
"The turning point was 6-1 up and 5-2 up on my serve, and I
just didn't finish the match, you know. Until then, I was
killing her from the return and just from the forehand,"
Cibulkova said.
The Slovak was within two points of victory on five
occasions in the tightly fought third set but each time
Belarusian Azarenka fought back.
Azarenka will now face France's Marion Bartoli in the
quarter-finals.
Serena Williams produced 20 aces and blasted her way into
the last eight with a 7-5 6-3 win over Australian Samantha
Stosur.
It was not all plain sailing for Williams, who lost her
first service game of the match but came back to grind out the
set in the first meeting between the two players since Stosur
beat the American last year's U.S. Open final.
Down 5-2 in the second, Stosur twice saved match points and
forced Williams to serve out for the match.
"I think for the most part things are working pretty
decent," said Williams, who said revenge for her defeat at
Flushing Meadows had not entered her head.
Williams will face Caroline Wozniacki on Tuesday after the
Dane overcame Yanina Wickmayer.
Russian Maria Sharapova also sealed a place in the quarters
with a 6-4 7-6 win over compatriot Ekaterina Makarova, despite
being broken four times.
Makarova fought particularly hard in the second set but
eventually fell 7-3 in the tiebreak.
"She had opportunities and served for the second set but I
just hung in there and stayed consistent. I played a much
smarter tiebreak," she said.
Sharapova was hampered by a worrying 11 double-faults but
said she wasn't overly concerned.
"It's not easy to play with that but I managed to win the
game in two sets, so that's a plus," she said.
Sharapova, the runner-up here last year, will face China's
Li Na after she beat German Sabine Lisicki 3-6 6-4 6-2.
Venus Williams defeated Ana Ivanovic 6-7 6-2 6-2 and moves
forward to face Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska.
(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by John O'Brien)