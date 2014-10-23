SINGAPORE Oct 23 Eugenie Bouchard has enjoyed a breakthrough season, reaching the Wimbledon final and climbing to number five in the world, and although she "got her butt kicked" at the season-ending WTA Finals, the 20-year-old Canadian has loved every minute of it.

Bouchard arrived in Singapore short of match fitness after a stuttering end to her season and suffered three heavy defeats in her Red Group matches to become the first player to crash out of the elite eight-woman event.

However, after her 6-1 6-1 thumping at the hands of Serena Williams on Thursday sent her packing, Bouchard looked back positively at a great year on the tour.

"It's been crazy, hectic, intense. I don't know, those words come to mind," Bouchard told reporters after she was eliminated from the tournament without winning a set in her maiden appearance.

"Really enjoyable as well. No matter how tough it's been, I love playing tennis. So to go through all these experiences while playing tennis has been really special.

"I've learned a lot. I've learned about myself, about being at the top level of a professional sport, playing big matches, playing against big players, having to deal with pressure after doing well and things like that," she added.

"I feel like I have so much more to learn still and so much more to improve. Playing against the best in the world today, I got my butt kicked, but I had fun. It actually motivates me to try to get better. I see how much better I can get in so many areas my game."

HUNGER GAMES

Bouchard also admitted the cauldron-like atmosphere in Singapore had surprised her, likening the pyrotechnic-enhanced entrances to something similar to the experiences the leading characters faced in "The Hunger Games".

"Yeah, I tweeted that before I knew the entrance was so grand. Then the first time I walked out I was like, 'This is actually like "The Hunger Games".' I was right," she laughed.

"Yeah, just like we're walking out, one person left standing, waking out to our death maybe. It was intense."

Looking ahead to next season, Bouchard plans to avoid falling into a trap of worrying about defending points at the tournaments she fared well in this year, instead aiming to take each match at a time.

"The thought of defending points is really pointless, because you can win points -- you can pick up points the week later," she added.

"I really don't think about it as defending. I really want to try to not be in the past next year. Okay, I had a good year, but great players do that year after year after year.

"I just see it as another year to try to prove myself. Kind of imagine it like it's the Road to Singapore where we all start at zero and go up from there.

"Maybe hard to do, but that's what I'm going to try to do." (Editing by Julien Pretot)