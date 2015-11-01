UPDATE 1-Tennis-Raonic makes winning return, Nadal and Nishikori advance
March 24 Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic made a strong return to competition on Friday by beating Viktor Troicki 6-3 7-5 to reach the third round of the Miami Open.
SINGAPORE Nov 1 Agnieszka Radwanska claimed her maiden WTA Finals title with a 6-2 4-6 6-3 victory over Czech Petra Kvitova in an absorbing encounter at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday.
Playing a first final in her seventh appearance at the season-ending event, the sixth-ranked Pole also created history by becoming the first woman to lift the title after completing round robin play with a 1-2 record. (Reporting by John O'Brien; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
March 24 Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic made a strong return to competition on Friday by beating Viktor Troicki 6-3 7-5 to reach the third round of the Miami Open.
March 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Friday 11-Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) 6-4 6-3 15-Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) beat Johanna Larsson (Sweden) 4-6 6-3 7-6(3) Sorana Cirstea (Romania) beat 19-Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 8-Madison Keys (U.S.) beat Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) 6-1 6-2 7-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 6-2 6-2