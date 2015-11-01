SINGAPORE Nov 1 Agnieszka Radwanska claimed her maiden WTA Finals title with a 6-2 4-6 6-3 victory over Czech Petra Kvitova in an absorbing encounter at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Playing a first final in her seventh appearance at the season-ending event, the sixth-ranked Pole also created history by becoming the first woman to lift the title after completing round robin play with a 1-2 record. (Reporting by John O'Brien; Editing by Patrick Johnston)