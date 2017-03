SINGAPORE Oct 26 Serena Williams of the United States crushed Romania's Simona Halep 6-3 6-0 on Sunday to win the WTA Finals championship in Singapore.

Williams avenged her loss to Halep in the group stage of the season-ending tournament to claim her fifth WTA championship, tied for second with Steffi Graf.

Only Martina Navratilova, with eight titles, has won more.

Halep shocked Williams 6-0 6-2 in the group stage of the event but was unable to reproduce that performance in the final as the world number one dictated terms from the outset. (Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)