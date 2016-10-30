SINGAPORE Oct 30 Dominika Cibulkova completed a remarkable debut at the WTA Finals when the Slovakian world number eight stormed to victory with an unlikely 6-3 6-4 triumph over top seed and world number one Angelique Kerber in the title showdown on Sunday.

Cibulkova lost her first two round robin matches before beating Simona Halep to squeeze into the semi-finals and her victory on Sunday matches the feat of 2015 winner Agnieszka Radwanska, who captured the title with a 1-2 pool record.

Her first defeat at this year's tournament was a tight three-set loss to Kerber, winner of the Australian and U.S. Opens in 2016, but she turned the tables on the German in the final to register the biggest victory of her career. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)