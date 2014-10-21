SINGAPORE Oct 22 Training for next month's New York City Marathon was something Caroline Wozniacki does not recommend to her colleagues on the tour but the Dane admitted the extra stamina may have helped her overcome Maria Sharapova in a classic on Tuesday.

In the opening White Group contest at the WTA Finals in Singapore, Wozniacki and Russia's Sharapova battled for three hours and 13 minutes before the world number eight prevailed 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-2 in a thrilling and high-class encounter.

Wozniacki beat the world number two in a three-set battle on her way to the U.S. Open final last month and the 24-year-old Dane believes that getting in shape for pounding the streets of the Big Apple had helped her emerge victorious both times.

"I think Maria is well known for being very tough, especially in the third set, her record is very impressive in three-set matches so honestly, now with all the training I have been doing and all the running I have been doing. I can keep running," Wozniacki told reporters.

"I kept saying to myself in the third set that 'if you can't get through this, if you are going to get tired now, how are you going to get through that marathon? So you better keep going' and I did.

"I felt good out there and that I could keep going for a while."

BEATEN UP

Wozniacki may have reaped the benefit of her extra roadwork on the purple hardcourt of Singapore but she claimed running marathons was something she neither recommended to her fellow professionals nor planned on making a regular event.

"I wouldn't recommend it to other players. It has helped me but it isn't something I want to be doing every year. It's not easy. To do it once, while you are playing, is enough," she added.

"I find it exciting so that's what keeps me going and it gets me in shape but at the same time, doing it year-in, year out is not really possible. Our bodies get a beating already so I don't think it's necessary to do it again."

As well as a stubborn opponent, Wozniacki also needed to overcome a terrible line call late in the second set when she was out of challenges and dumbfounded by the inability of both the umpire and official to spot a ball that had drifted way wide.

"It was a pretty important point and it was very far out. I thought she (the line judge) was joking when she didn't call it out. The ball was so far out it was hard to miss," Wozniacki said.

"We had been out there for two hours and 45 minutes and I was not going to let that ruin my match. I had not been out there that long to lose and if I had to win the game two or three times before I actually won it then so be it.

"At the end of the day, I didn't have any more challenges left so maybe that was my fault."