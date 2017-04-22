April 22 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Fed Cup World Group Semifinal match between U.S. and Czech Republic on Saturday U.S. are level with 1-Czech Republic 1-1 On Saturday Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) beat Shelby Rogers (U.S.) 6-3 6-3 CoCo Vandeweghe (U.S.) beat Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) 6-1 6-4