Tennis-Match stats on Nadal v Dimitrov Australian Open semi-final
Jan 27 Following are some key stats from Rafa Nadal's thrilling 6-3 5-7 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-4 semi-final win over Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open on Friday.
Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Fed Cup World Group Final match between France and Czech Republic on Saturday France are level with Czech Republic 1-1 On Saturday Caroline Garcia (France) beat Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 7-6(6) 6-3 Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-3 4-6 16-14
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Highlights from day 12 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Friday (all times GMT):
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Result from the Australian Open Men's Singles Semifinal on Friday 9-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 15-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 6-3 5-7 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-4