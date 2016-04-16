UPDATE 2-Tennis-Davis Cup world group round 1 Draw
Feb 3 (Gracenote) - Draw from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 matches on Friday Round 1 Australia lead 4-Czech Republic 2- 0 6-France lead Japan 1- 0
April 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixture from the Fed Cup World Group Semifinal match between France and Netherlands on Saturday France are level with Netherlands 1-1 On Saturday Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat Richel Hogenkamp (Netherlands) 6-2 6-4 Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) beat Caroline Garcia (France) 6-4 6-2
Feb 3 (Gracenote) - Draw from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 matches on Friday Round 1 Australia lead 4-Czech Republic 2- 0 6-France lead Japan 1- 0
Feb 3 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 match between Australia and Czech Republic on Friday Australia lead 4-Czech Republic 2-0 On Friday Nick Kyrgios (Australia) beat Jan Satral (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-3 6-2 Jordan Thompson (Australia) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-3 6-4
Feb 2 Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.