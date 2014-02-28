Tennis-Indian Wells women's singles quarterfinal results
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 28-Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat 13-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2
Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Brasil Cup Women's Singles Quarterfinals matches on Thursday 1-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) beat 5-Monica Niculescu (Romania) 4-6 6-0 4-1 (Niculescu retired) 2-Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) beat Alison Van Uytvanck (Belgium) 6-2 6-7(1) 6-3 3-Klara Zakopalova (Czech Republic) beat Alexandra Dulgheru (Romania) 6-3 5-2 (Dulgheru retired) Yaroslava Shvedova (Kazakhstan) beat 6-Alexandra Cadantu (Romania) 6-3 6-3
March 15 World number three Karolina Pliskova overcame a stern test to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday after edging French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 7-6(2)7-6(5) at Indian Wells. Pliskova let a 5-2 lead slip away in the second set before recovering to earn the victory after a two-hour battle.
March 15 Nick Kyrgios ended Novak Djokovic’s 19-match winning run at Indian Wells by beating the Serb 6-4 7-6(3) to reach the BNP Paribas Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, while Roger Federer also advanced with a straight sets win over Rafa Nadal.