Tennis-Indian Wells women's singles final result
March 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Final on Sunday 14-Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat 8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4
Sept 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Guangzhou International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Silvia Soler Espinosa (Spain) beat 3-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) 6-3 4-6 6-4 Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat 4-Bojana Jovanovski (Serbia) 6-2 6-2 Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) beat Karin Knapp (Italy) 6-1 4-6 6-2 Wang Yafan (China) beat 1-Samantha Stosur (Australia) 2-6 6-2 6-2 Petra Martic (Croatia) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 7-6(3) 6-1 Zhang Kai-Lin (China) beat 7-Jana Cepelova (Slovakia) 6-1 6-4 Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan) beat Alison Van Uytvanck (Belgium) 7-6(2) 2-6 6-4 Zhang Ling (Hong Kong) beat 5-Zarina Diyas (Kazakhstan) 6-4 6-1 Xu Yifan (China) beat Patricia Mayr-Achleitner (Austria) 6-2 6-3
March 19 Serbian world number two Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Miami Open with a right elbow injury, the tournament's three-times reigning champion said on Sunday.
* Federer has 19-3 record against Wawrinka (Adds quotes, details)