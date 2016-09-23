HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 14 at the Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Highlights from day 14 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Sunday (all times GMT):
Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the Guangzhou International Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 6-4 6-2 2-Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) beat 3-Ana Konjuh (Croatia) 7-5 7-6(7)
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Serena Williams said it was a "great feeling" to surpass Steffi Graf as the most prolific grand slam champion of the open era at the Australian Open on Saturday and was not prepared to put a number on the haul of titles she might end up with.
