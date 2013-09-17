Tennis-Brazil Open men's singles round 2 results
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat Renzo Olivo (Argentina) 6-2 6-4
Sept 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Guangzhou International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 4-Peng Shuai (China) beat Shahar Peer (Israel) 6-3 6-4 Timea Babos (Hungary) beat 7-Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.) 7-6(8) 7-5 Zheng Jie (China) beat Yaroslava Shvedova (Kazakhstan) 6-1 6-4 2-Alize Cornet (France) beat Olga Govortsova (Belarus) 6-3 6-1 Zheng Saisai (China) beat Luksika Kumkhum (Thailand) 6-7(3) 6-3 7-5 Vesna Dolonc (Serbia) beat 5-Urszula Radwanska (Poland) 7-5 6-2 3-Laura Robson (Britain) beat Jovana Jaksic (Serbia) 6-2 6-4 Yvonne Meusburger (Austria) beat Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 6-3 6-4 Bojana Jovanovski (Serbia) beat 1-Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 6-2 6-1
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat Renzo Olivo (Argentina) 6-2 6-4
ACAPULCO, March 1 (The Sports Xchange) - Playing for the first time since his early ouster at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic posted a straight-sets victory Tuesday in the first round of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.
March 1 Defending champion Elina Svitolina withdrew from the Malaysian Open with a leg injury ahead of her second round match against Nao Hibino on Wednesday.