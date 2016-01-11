Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Hobart International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Heather Watson (Britain) beat Teliana Pereira (Brazil) 6-3 6-0 4-Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Christina McHale (U.S.) 7-5 7-5 Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) beat Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.) 6-2 6-1 Johanna Larsson (Sweden) beat 6-Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-4 Veronica Cepede Royg (Paraguay) beat Laura Pous Tio (Spain) 6-3 2-6 6-1 3-Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) beat Johanna Konta (Britain) 7-6(6) 7-5 Kimberly Birrell (Australia) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-4 6-3 Annika Beck (Germany) beat Kurumi Nara (Japan) 6-4 6-3 Naomi Osaka (Japan) beat Jarmila Wolfe (Australia) 6-7(6) 7-6(8) 6-4 Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) beat 5-Madison Brengle (U.S.) 6-0 1-1 (Brengle retired) Nao Hibino (Japan) beat Pauline Parmentier (France) 7-6(1) 6-1 9-Mona Barthel (Germany) beat Misaki Doi (Japan) 6-4 6-4