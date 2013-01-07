Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Jan 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Hobart International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 9-Mona Barthel (Germany) beat Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 2-6 6-0 6-1 Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat 6-Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 2-6 6-3 7-6(3) Peng Shuai (China) beat 1-Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan) 6-2 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 4-Yaroslava Shvedova (Kazakhstan) beat Lourdes Dominguez Lino (Spain) 6-4 6-1 2-Sorana Cirstea (Romania) beat Nina Bratchikova (Russia) 3-6 7-5 6-2 Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 6-4 6-3 Lauren Davis (U.S.) beat Bojana Bobusic (Australia) 1-6 6-2 7-6(5) Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat Silvia Soler Espinosa (Spain) 6-2 6-4 Simona Halep (Romania) beat Lara Arruabarrena Vecino (Spain) 6-3 6-2 Jarmila Gajdosova (Australia) beat Romina Oprandi (Switzerland) 6-4 7-5 Chanelle Scheepers (South Africa) beat Alize Cornet (France) 6-1 6-2 Tsvetana Pironkova (Bulgaria) beat Irina Begu (Romania) 6-3 6-4
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5