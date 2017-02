Jan 13 Hobart International women's singles semi-finals results from Australia on Friday (prefix denotes seeding) 1-Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) beat 6-Shahar Peer (Israel) 7-6(1) 6-3 Mona Barthel (Germany) beat 4-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6-0 7-6(6)

