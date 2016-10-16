HONG KONG Oct 16 Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki captured her 25th career Tour title when she beat unseeded Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic 6-1 6-7(4) 6-2 in the Hong Kong Open final on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Wozniacki, who will now move back into the world's top 20, has been in fine form, winning 19 of her last 22 matches, but was pushed to her limits by Mladenovic during an intense two hour 40 minute final.

Despite a strong start from the Dane, Mladenovic refused to back down as she produced a spirited performance to win the second set, the only one Wozniacki dropped during the tournament.

Wozniacki, who won the Pan Pacific Open last month, held her nerve as she showcased her years of experience to clinch the third set and claim her second Tour title of the year.