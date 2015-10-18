Tennis-Halep talks herself into defeat against Konta at Miami Open
March 29 Britain's Johanna Konta recovered from the brink of defeat at the Miami Open on Wednesday to beat third seed Simona Halep in the quarter-final.
HONG KONG Oct 18 Jelena Jankovic made it a Serbian win double in Asia on Sunday as she fought back from a set down to beat Germany's Angelique Kerber to take the Hong Kong Open title.
The former world number one triumphed 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1 to claim her 15th WTA Title and second of the year.
The success came shortly after compatriot Novak Djokovic beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to win the Shanghai Masters title in China.
Kerber needed a win to secure a place in the eight woman end-of-season WTA Finals in Singapore next week and started brightly with an opening break as she took the set 6-3.
The second proved another tight affair with three breaks of serve each before a tiebreak which Jankovic edged 7-4 after both players excelled with returns.
Jankovic was buoyed by the success and found her serving rhythm in the decider as Kerber failed to force a break point and collapsed as the Serb ran out a strong winner. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore)
March 29 Britain's Johanna Konta recovered from the brink of defeat at the Miami Open on Wednesday to beat third seed Simona Halep in the quarter-final.
March 29 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Wednesday Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat 2-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-4 6-2