TORONTO Aug 8 France's Marion Bartoli and
Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova suffered shock first-round exits
from the Rogers Cup as the two seeded players were eliminated
on Monday by a pair of gritty qualifiers.
World number nine Bartoli fell 6-3 6-3 to Kazakhstan's
Galina Voskoboeva while world number 15 Kuznetsova followed her
out of the $2 million tournament when she was upset 4-6 6-4 6-3
by Romania's Simona Halep.
Bartoli, who re-emerged as a force this season, had trouble
moving around the court and getting her usually strong backhand
working against the 135th-ranked Voskoboeva, who is coming off
a semi-final appearance at July's Azerbaijan International.
"When you commit so many mistakes like I did today, it's
really hard to win a match," Bartoli, the tournament's ninth
seed, told reporters.
"It was really like my game was not at the level I'm
supposed to play regarding my ranking. That was the main
problem."
Two-times grand slam winner Kuznetsova seemed in control as
she took the first set against Halep but had no answer for the
Romanian qualifier, who ended the match winning over 70 percent
of her first serve points.
Tenth-seeded Samantha Stosur of Australia overcame a slow
start to get past Japan's Ayumi Morita 4-6 6-2 6-3 and will
face the winner of Tuesday's match between Aleksandra Wozniak
of Canada and Shahar Peer of Israel.
