By Frank Pingue
| TORONTO
TORONTO Aug 8 Former world number one Jelena
Jankovic suffered a swift exit at the Rogers Cup on Monday,
falling 6-1 6-3 to Germany's Julia Goerges on a day where a pair
of other top seeds fell.
France's Marion Bartoli and Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova
also suffered surprise first-round exits, both players
eliminated by a pair of gritty qualifiers.
Goerges had not won a set in two previous meetings with the
15th seeded Jankovic but the 22-year-old German struck early and
never really allowed her opponent any chance to get back in the
71-minute match.
"It's always tough to play a player like Jelena, she's a
great fighter, great player and a former world number one so you
always have to play your best," said Goerges.
"Just go out there and fight and that's what I did today and
obviously it worked pretty well."
Goerges, who has been hailed as the 'new Steffi Graf', will
play the winner of Tuesday's match between Serena Williams and
Alona Bondarenko.
World number nine Bartoli fell 6-3 6-3 to Kazakhstan's
Galina Voskoboeva while Kuznetsova followed her out of the $2
million tournament when she was upset 4-6 6-4 6-3 by Romania's
Simona Halep.
Bartoli had trouble moving around the court and getting her
usually strong backhand working against Voskoboeva.
"When you commit so many mistakes like I did today, it's
really hard to win a match," Bartoli told reporters.
"It was really like my game was not at the level I'm
supposed to play regarding my ranking. That was the main
problem."
Samantha Stosur of Australia overcame a slow start to get
past Japan's Ayumi Morita 4-6 6-2 6-3.
