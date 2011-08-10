By Frank Pingue
| TORONTO
TORONTO Aug 10 World number one Caroline
Wozniacki suffered a shock exit from the Toronto Cup on
Wednesday, falling 6-4 7-5 to Italy's Roberta Vinci in windy
conditions that played havoc with her game.
The Danish defending champion rarely looked comfortable on
court and did not live up to her top seeding with seven double
faults and a slew of errors against a tenacious Vinci.
"I didn't get a chance to really get any rhythm, it was
difficult first with the wind but also the way that she was
playing," Wozniacki told reporters.
"Right now it's pretty disappointing and you just try to get
over this match and just try to analyse what happened and take
the positives and negatives and try to improve."
After dropping the first set, Wozniacki raced into a 5-1
lead and seemed poised to force a third set but was unable to
close it out as she served into the wind, which on several
occasions interrupted her service tosses.
"I came against the wind for the next two games and it was
pretty difficult on the other side and she served well and that
pretty much just summed everything up," said Wozniacki.
"On one side the wind was blowing in the back and you had to
watch out you didn't play it long, and on the other side you
really had to hit through the ball to make it even go."
Wozniacki's loss dealt a blow to a tournament now without
its top two seeds after Kim Clijsters withdrew from her opening
match on Tuesday. Seven of the tournament's 16 seeded players
are out less than three days into play.
In earlier action, Wimbledon champion and seventh seed Petra
Kvitova beat Spain's Anabel Medina Garrigues 7-6 6-3 and eighth
seed Francesca Schiavone breezed into the last 16 with a
dominating 6-1 6-3 win over Russia's Ekaterina Makarova.
Australian 10th seed Samantha Stosur earned a last 16 match
against French Open champion Li Na with her 6-3 6-4 win over
Canada's Aleksandra Wozniak, while Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska
beat Croatia's Petra Martic 6-3 6-3.
