TORONTO Aug 10 World number one Caroline Wozniacki suffered a shock exit from the Toronto Cup on Wednesday, falling 6-4 7-5 to Italy's Roberta Vinci in windy conditions that played havoc with her game.

The Danish defending champion rarely looked comfortable on court and did not live up to her top seeding with seven double faults and a slew of errors against a tenacious Vinci.

"I didn't get a chance to really get any rhythm, it was difficult first with the wind but also the way that she was playing," Wozniacki told reporters.

"Right now it's pretty disappointing and you just try to get over this match and just try to analyse what happened and take the positives and negatives and try to improve."

After dropping the first set, Wozniacki raced into a 5-1 lead and seemed poised to force a third set but was unable to close it out as she served into the wind, which on several occasions interrupted her service tosses.

"I came against the wind for the next two games and it was pretty difficult on the other side and she served well and that pretty much just summed everything up," said Wozniacki.

"On one side the wind was blowing in the back and you had to watch out you didn't play it long, and on the other side you really had to hit through the ball to make it even go."

Wozniacki's loss dealt a blow to a tournament now without its top two seeds after Kim Clijsters withdrew from her opening match on Tuesday. Seven of the tournament's 16 seeded players are out less than three days into play.

In earlier action, Wimbledon champion and seventh seed Petra Kvitova beat Spain's Anabel Medina Garrigues 7-6 6-3 and eighth seed Francesca Schiavone breezed into the last 16 with a dominating 6-1 6-3 win over Russia's Ekaterina Makarova.

Australian 10th seed Samantha Stosur earned a last 16 match against French Open champion Li Na with her 6-3 6-4 win over Canada's Aleksandra Wozniak, while Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska beat Croatia's Petra Martic 6-3 6-3.

