By Frank Pingue
| TORONTO
TORONTO Aug 11 French Open champion Li Na said
she had played like a "junior" during a surprise third-round
loss at the Toronto Cup that left her to join three other rusty
top seeds eliminated on Thursday.
Vera Zvonareva, Maria Sharapova and Wimbledon winner Petra
Kvitova were also on the wrong end of mostly lopsided losses
that further depleted a main draw that has lost 11 of its 16
seeded players in three days.
Li, who had a first-round bye and a walkover in the second
round after her opponent withdrew, looked out of sorts during a
6-2 6-4 loss to number 10 seed Samantha Stosur played during a
power outage that kept the main scoreboard dark for an hour.
"At the beginning of the match I was like -- I didn't even
know what I should do on the court, not like during the clay
court season," Li, seeded sixth, told reporters. "I know exactly
if I hit the ball next here, I come back, what I should do. But
I was feeling like a junior on the court."
Li, playing in her first match since a shock exit in the
second round of Wimbledon, had five double faults in another day
of windy conditions, struggled with the high bounce of Stosur's
serve and was unable to break her opponent.
Sharapova fell 6-3 7-5 to 26-year-old Kazakhstani qualifier
Galina Voskoboeva, who has become an upset specialist this week
after having beaten three top 25 players en route to a berth in
the quarter-final.
Fifth-seed Sharapova said time off after a packed schedule
surrounding the French Open and Wimbledon was likely to have
played a role in a shaky performance where she committed five
double faults and had her serve broken five times.
"All of us give ourselves a little bit of a vacation after
that because we are on the road and travelling for back-to-back
grand slams," she told reporters. After that it takes everyone a
little bit of time to get the rust off and to get going."
With the win, world number 135 Voskoboeva advanced to the
quarter-finals against Victoria Azarenka, who at number four is
the highest seed remaining.
Seventh seed Kvitova, who also had a first-round bye and was
playing in just her second match since winning her maiden grand
slam in July, appeared unable to shake off the rust that had
plagued her during the second-round.
"Well yesterday was a bad match for me after the one month
(off), and I didn't play well," said Kvitova. "But today it was
windy again like it was yesterday, and my game wasn't so good. I
did many, many mistakes on the forehand."
In other action, third seed Zvonareva fell 6-4 7-6 to
Agnieszka Radwanska, Azarenka breezed by Spanish qualifier Maria
Jose Martinez Sanchez 6-1 6-2 and an inspired Italian Roberta
Vinci carried momentum from her shock defeat of top seed
Caroline Wozniacki into her last 16 match to beat Ana Ivanovic
7-6 6-2.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more tennis stories
for more sports stories