By Frank Pingue
| TORONTO
TORONTO Aug 13 Serena Williams advanced to her
second straight final by beating fourth-seed Victoria Azarenka
6-3 6-3 on Saturday at the Toronto Cup and declared her game was
approaching its grand-slam winning best.
The former world number one, who returned to competition in
June after 11 months out with injuries and health problems, will
carry a 10-match winning streak into the final against Samantha
Stosur and appears in ominous form ahead of the U.S. Open
starting Aug. 29.
Williams, who won the Stanford Classic last month in her
third tournament back, said her game was reaching her
Wimbledon-winning form from last year.
"I feel it's better today than it has been the past couple
rounds but I feel it's coming along," Williams told reporters.
"I still can do better but overall I am almost where I was
but I want to exceed that level."
After spending over two hours on court and being forced to
three sets in each of her last two matches, Williams simply
overpowered Azarenka, who entered the semi-final having lost
just six games in three matches.
The first set went with serve until Williams broke Azarenka
in the sixth game with a cross-court winner that prompted the
13-times grand slam champion to pump her fist and belt out a
loud "come on!" in front of an adoring crowd.
The players exchanged breaks over the next two games before
Williams clinched the set with an ace. She remained in control
the rest of the way, breaking Azarenka's serve in the seventh
and ninth game to take the match.
Stosur booked a spot in her second final of 2011 with a 6-2
5-7 6-2 win over Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska, who came into the
match riding a nine-match win streak and having not dropped a
set all week.
The 27-year-old Australian, who lost to Maria Sharapova in
the Italian Open final in May, broke her opponent twice during a
dominant first set before letting the 13th seed back in.
But Stosur, who has been improving with each match of the
tournament, hit back the swift third set which she capped off in
style with her seventh ace of the day.
Williams has a 3-2 edge in head-to-head meetings with
Stosur, but the Australian won their last match in their
quarter-final at the 2010 French Open.
