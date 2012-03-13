By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| INDIAN WELLS, California, March 12
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 12 (Reuters) -
Revitalised since recruiting a new coach last month, Russian
Nadia Petrova has targeted a return to the top 10 in the
rankings after three years of relative struggle.
A former top-three player who has piled up 10 career wins on
the WTA circuit, the Moscow native ended her 2011 campaign
ranked 29th, outside the top 20 for the first time in nine
years.
"I really want to get back into top 10, that would be
great," Petrova told reporters after upsetting U.S. Open
champion Sam Stosur of Australia 6-1 6-7 7-6 in the third round
of the Indian Wells WTA tournament on Monday.
"I have been out of that category of players for a couple of
years now, and it would be a nice thing for me to challenge the
new players, like (Petra) Kvitova and (Victoria) Azarenka.
"They're all young and full of energy. They're hungry for
the titles and for number one spot."
The 29-year-old Petrova, who claimed five WTA titles in 2006
on her way to a career-high ranking of third, said she still has
unfinished business on the women's circuit.
"I do feel like I'm pushing towards the end of my career but
I still know that I have a couple good years left so I want to
maximize that," added the big-serving Russian, who prefers
playing on hardcourt and clay surfaces.
"I want to give it all, so then I can say I have done it
all, with no regrets."
Petrova, who won her first WTA title in almost three years
in Washington DC last year, has had an extra bounce in her step
since she started working with coach Ricardo Sanchez in Memphis
last month.
"I didn't have a coach at the beginning of the year so I
felt like I need to do something if I wanted to continue playing
well and keep moving forward, because I felt like I was stuck,"
she said.
"I really wanted to have the best and with Ricardo, I've
known him for almost like 10 years. He's worked with great
players and I never had an opportunity to work with him. I
always wanted to work with him.
"We had a good two weeks' preparation coming into this
tournament so I feel much better. Now all I need is just
matches."
Petrova, a semi-finalist at the French Open in 2003 and
2005, will play her doubles partner, fellow Russian Maria
Kirilenko, in the fourth round at Indian Wells on Tuesday.
