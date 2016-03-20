March 20 Former world number one Victoria Azarenka took advantage of an error-prone display by Serena Williams to win her second BNP Paribas Open title with a 6-4 6-4 victory in Sunday's final at Indian Wells in California.

The 26-year-old Belarusian broke the top-seeded American once in the opening set and twice in the second before wrapping up the win in just under 90 minutes in front of a stunned crowd at the sun-baked Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

World number one Williams, seeking a third title at Indian Wells after winning her second a distant 15 years ago, was badly let down by her forehand, though she did mount a late fightback and broke Azarenka in the eighth game of the second set for 3-5.

The American came close to levelling with Azarenka, serving for the match, wobbling at 15-40 but the Belarusian fired an ace, got to deuce when Williams hit a backhand long and clinched victory when her opponent hit a forehand service return long.

A visibly emotional Azarenka, the 13th seed who claimed her first Indian Wells crown in 2012, was able to celebrate her fourth victory over Williams in a WTA final.

"I had no doubt in my mind that I will give everything I can," Azarenka told ESPN in a courtside interview about the see-sawing final game of the match.

"I couldn't control how she was going to play and she was throwing some bombs there.

"But I stayed tough because it's the only way to win, to stay strong, to keep doing what's been working. I just wanted to work hard, give it my all, and it worked." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both)