Tennis-Wawrinka makes quick work of opening Miami match
March 25 Top seed Stan Wawrinka made his opening appearance at the Miami Open a quick one as he defeated Argentina's Horacio Zeballos in 65 minutes on Saturday.
March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Round 3 matches on Monday 31-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) beat 4-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-4 Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 20-Alize Cornet (France) 7-5 1-6 6-2 6-Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) beat 30-Coco Vandeweghe (U.S.) 6-3 6-2
March 25 The governing body for women's tennis (WTA) is considering changing the rules to allow coaches to instruct players from the stands, its chief executive Steve Simon said.