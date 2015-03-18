Tennis-Federer says he will probably rest until French Open
April 2 Miami Open winner Roger Federer said on Sunday he will probably skip the upcoming European clay court season except for the French Open.
March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Round 4 matches on Tuesday 24-Sabine Lisicki (Germany) beat 25-Caroline Garcia (France) 6-4 6-4 1-Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Sloane Stephens (U.S.) 6-7(3) 6-2 6-2 12-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) beat Heather Watson (Britain) 7-6(5) 3-6 6-1 Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 6-Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-7(5) 7-5 6-4 18-Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) beat 31-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 6-3 3-6 6-3 15-Flavia Pennetta (Italy) beat 2-Maria Sharapova (Russia) 3-6 6-3 6-2 27-Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) beat 23-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4-6 6-1 6-1 3-Simona Halep (Romania) beat 14-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-4
April 2 Roger Federer clinched his 91st career title when he beat rival Rafa Nadal 6-3 6-4 in the Miami Open final on Sunday.