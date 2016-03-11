Tennis-Kvitova enters French Open draw
April 17 Two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has entered the draw for next month's French Open four months after suffering a serious hand injury, she said on Monday.
March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Friday Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) beat 24-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 6-2 6-7(1) 6-4 Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 15-Sara Errani (Italy) 6-4 6-3 8-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-3 4-6 7-6(5) Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) beat 27-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-4 6-4 CoCo Vandeweghe (U.S.) beat 16-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-4 6-3 19-Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) beat Carina Witthoeft (Germany) 6-1 6-3 30-Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) beat Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-4
April 17 Two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has entered the draw for next month's French Open four months after suffering a serious hand injury, she said on Monday.
April 17 (Gracenote) - Results from the Monte Carlo Masters Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 9-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Andrey Kuznetsov (Russia) 4-6 6-3 6-4 15-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Renzo Olivo (Argentina) 6-2 6-3 13-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 7-6(0) 6-7(4) 6-3 Adrian Mannarino (France) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 1-6 6-3 6-4 Kyle Edmund (Britain) beat Daniel Evans (Britain) 7-5 6-1 Nicolas Al