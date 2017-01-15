Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday Downhill Points 1. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 345 2. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 180 3. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 175 4. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 159 5. Christine Scheyer (Austria) 150 6. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 147 7. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 123 8. Edit Miklos (Hungary) 108 9. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 104 10. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 94 11. Corinne Suter (Switzerland) 92 12. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 91 13. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 87 14. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 82 15. Jacqueline Wiles (U.S.) 78 16. Mirjam Puchner (Austria) 76 16=. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 76 18. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 70 19. Breezy Johnson (U.S.) 69 20. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 61 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 1008 2. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 693 3. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 584 4. Tessa Worley (France) 563 5. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 560 6. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 515 7. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 447 8. Veronika Velez-Zuzulova (Slovakia) 435 9. Nina Loseth (Norway) 426 10. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 384 11. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 346 12. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 267 13. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 262 14. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 233 15. Bernadette Schild (Austria) 231 16. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 225 17. Marta Bassino (Italy) 223 18. Manuela Moelgg (Italy) 221 18=. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 221 20. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 217