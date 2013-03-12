Tennis-Top seed Svitolina out of Malaysian Open with leg injury
March 1 Defending champion Elina Svitolina withdrew from the Malaysian Open with a leg injury ahead of her second round match against Nao Hibino on Wednesday.
March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Round 3 matches on Monday Urszula Radwanska (Poland) beat Jamie Hampton (U.S.) 6-0 7-6(4) 1-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) beat 28-Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) 3-6 6-3 6-0 24-Mona Barthel (Germany) beat 11-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) 6-1 3-6 6-0 8-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat 29-Elena Vesnina (Russia) 6-2 6-1 7-Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat 32-Peng Shuai (China) 6-3 3-6 6-2 10-Nadia Petrova (Russia) beat 21-Julia Goerges (Germany) 6-1 6-2 4-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat 30-Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) 6-1 7-6(4) Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) beat Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia) 6-4 6-0
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Lesley Kerkhove (Netherlands) beat Sabina Sharipova (Uzbekistan) 6-4 6-4 Zhang Kailin (China) beat Risa Ozaki (Japan) 6-2 6-4 Nao Hibino (Japan) beat 1-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) walkover
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 6-4 3-6 7-6(1) 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Mischa Zverev (Germany) 6-4 6-3 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 6-3 7-6(4) Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat 7-Jack Sock (U.S.) 3-6 6-2 6-1 4-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Gilles Simon (France) 7-6(7) 6-3