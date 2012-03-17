Tennis-Top seed Nishikori suffers shock first-round loss in Rio
Feb 21 Top seed Kei Nishikori crashed out of the Rio de Janeiro Open on Tuesday after suffering a 6-4 6-3 first-round loss to Brazil's Thomaz Bellucci.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Indian Wells women's singles semi-final result from California on Friday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result) * 2-Maria Sharapova (Russia) beat 15-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) 6-4 0-1 (Ivanovic retired) 1-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) beat 18-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6-4 6-3
(Editing by John O'Brien)
Feb 21 Top seed Kei Nishikori crashed out of the Rio de Janeiro Open on Tuesday after suffering a 6-4 6-3 first-round loss to Brazil's Thomaz Bellucci.
Feb 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Joao Souza (Brazil) 6-3 6-2 Federico Delbonis (Argentina) beat 7-Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 4-6 6-1 6-4 Thiago Monteiro (Brazil) beat Gastao Elias (Portugal) 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4 5-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Stephane Robert (France) 6-2 6-0 Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Tommy Robredo (Spain) 6-2 6-4 Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat 1-Kei
Feb 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Marseille Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Nicolas Mahut (France) beat 5-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 7-6(5) 7-6(5) 6-Richard Gasquet (France) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-7(5) 6-3 6-2 Julien Benneteau (France) beat Denis Shapovalov (Canada) 7-5 6-4 Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-4 Aljaz Bedene (Britain) beat Paul-Henri Mathieu (France) 3-6 6-1 6-4 Norbert Gombos (Slovakia) beat