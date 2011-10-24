By Simon Cambers
| ISTANBUL
ISTANBUL Oct 24 World number two Maria
Sharapova is just happy to be competing at the season-ending WTA
Tour Championships this week and is not thinking about her
outside chance of usurping Caroline Wozniacki as number one.
The Russian has recovered from the ankle injury she suffered
in Tokyo last month and needs to reach the final in Istanbul to
have a chance of overtaking the Dane.
"It's tough to talk about (number one) coming off the injury
in Tokyo and not even knowing if I'd be able to compete for the
rest of the year," Sharapova told reporters on Monday.
"I think I'm just fortunate enough to say that I'm here and
I'm going to be competing. That, to me, is a big accomplishment
by itself.
"So whether it's number one or number two, whatever it is.
I'm very pleased that I made it here and that I have a chance to
compete and do well."
The former Wimbledon, U.S. Open and Australian Open champion
has won two titles in 2011, cementing her return to the top
after a career-threatening shoulder injury almost caused her to
quit in 2009.
It will be her fifth appearance in the season-ending event
but her first since 2007 and she said she was delighted to be
back among the elite.
"It means a lot," she said. "The last couple of years at
this time I was sipping a margarita on the beach and now I have
another tournament. So I'm quite excited about it."
Wozniacki has won six titles this year and though she has
yet to win a grand slam title, she is relishing everything that
goes with being top of the pile.
"Of course when you've been number one the whole year, you'd
like to finish the last week as number one as well," she said.
"That would mean a lot to me since not a lot of people have
finished the year two times in a row as number one."
(Editing by Justin Palmer)