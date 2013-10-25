Tennis-Acapulco International women's singles final result
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5
Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the WTA Championships Women's Singles Round Robin matches on Friday RESULTS White Group 6-Sara Errani (Italy) beat 7-Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 6-4 6-4 Red Group 5-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat 8-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3 White Group 4-Li Na (China) beat 2-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 6-2 6-1 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts Red Group 1. Serena Williams 3 3 0 6 0 6 2. Petra Kvitova 3 2 1 4 3 4 3. Angelique Kerber 3 1 2 3 4 2 4. Agnieszka Radwanska 3 0 3 0 6 0 White Group 1. Li Na 3 3 0 6 1 6 2. Jelena Jankovic 3 1 2 3 4 2 3. Sara Errani 3 1 2 2 4 2 4. Victoria Azarenka 3 1 2 2 4 2
SAO PAULO, March 4 Pablo Cuevas beat Spanish top seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 7-6(2) on Saturday to set himself for a chance of a third consecutive Brasil Open title.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 1-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 6-3 7-6(2) 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-7(5) 7-5 6-2