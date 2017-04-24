Tennis-Halep pulls out of Birmingham event with ankle injury
BIRMINGHAM, England, June 15 World number two Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Aegon Classic in Birmingham due to a right ankle injury, organisers said on Thursday.
April 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Istanbul Cup Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Maria Sakkari (Greece) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 7-6(3) 6-3 Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine) beat 8-Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 3-6 6-0 6-3
PARIS, June 15 Top seed Johanna Konta made short work of doubles partner Yanina Wickmayer to reach the quarter-finals of the Aegon Open grasscourt tournament in Nottingham on Thursday.
STUTTGART, Germany, June 15 Second seed Grigor Dimitrov slumped to a 7-6 (4) 6-3 loss to world number 155 Jerzy Janowicz at the Stuttgart Open on Thursday, with the Pole booking a surprise quarter-final spot.