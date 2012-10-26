Tennis-Raonic overcomes Del Potro in Florida, meets Sock in final
Feb 25 World number four Milos Raonic of Canada overcame a battling Juan Martin del Potro 6-3 7-6(6) on Saturday to set up a Delray Beach Open final against American Jack Sock.
Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the WTA Championships Women's Singles Round Robin matches on Friday RESULTS Group A 1-Victoria Azarenka(Belarus)beat 8-Li Na(China)7-6(4) 6-3 Group B 4-Agnieszka Radwanska(Poland)beat 7-Sara Errani(Italy)6-7(6) 7-5 6-4 2-Maria Sharapova(Russia)beat 9-Samantha Stosur(Australia)6-0 6-3 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts Group A 1. Serena Williams 3 3 0 6 0 6 2. Victoria Azarenka 3 2 1 4 3 4 3. Li Na 3 1 2 2 4 2 4. Angelique Kerber 3 0 3 1 6 0 Group B 1. Maria Sharapova 3 3 0 6 1 6 2. Agnieszka Radwanska 3 2 1 5 3 4 3. Sara Errani 3 1 2 3 5 2 4. Petra Kvitova 1 0 1 0 2 0 5. Samantha Stosur 2 0 2 1 4 0
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat 7-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 6-3 7-6(6) 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta came from a set down to beat Norwegian teenager Casper Ruud 2-6 7-5 6-0 and reach the final of the Rio Open on Saturday.