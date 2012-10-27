Tennis-Hungarian Open women's singles semifinal results
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Hungarian Open Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 2-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) beat Carina Witthoeft (Germany) 6-4 6-3
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the WTA Championships Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 2-Maria Sharapova (Russia) beat 1-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 6-4 6-2 3-Serena Williams (U.S.) beat 4-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 6-2 6-1
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Hungarian Open Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 2-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) beat Carina Witthoeft (Germany) 6-4 6-3
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 7-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat 4-Sam Querrey (U.S.) 7-5 7-5 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat 8-Kyle Edmund (Britain) 4-6 6-3 6-4 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 5-Steve Johnson (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(4) Donald Young (U.S.) beat Steve Darcis (Belgium) walkover
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) 6-2 6-3 5-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Nicolas Kicker (Argentina) 6-2 6-3 Casper Ruud (Norway) beat Thiago Monteiro (Brazil) 6-2 7-6(2) 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 7-6(4) 6-7(2) 1-0 (Dolgopolov retire