Tennis-Andy Murray a doubt for Davis Cup with elbow injury
March 27 World number one Andy Murray is likely to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final trip to France due to an elbow injury, his brother Jamie Murray has said.
March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Alexandra Dulgheru (Romania) beat 2-Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 6-4 7-5 Carina Witthoeft (Germany) beat Misaki Doi (Japan) 7-5 7-5 1-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat Wang Yafan (China) 6-3 6-1 5-Klara Koukalova (Czech Republic) beat Patricia Mayr-Achleitner (Austria) 6-1 6-3 Zhu Lin (China) beat Yuliya Beygelzimer (Ukraine) 6-4 4-6 6-3 Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan) beat 3-Casey Dellacqua (Australia) 7-5 2-6 6-3 Misa Eguchi (Japan) beat An-Sophie Mestach (Belgium) 2-6 7-5 6-3 4-Jarmila Gajdosova (Australia) beat Cagla Bueyuekakcay (Turkey) 7-5 6-4 8-Julia Goerges (Germany) beat Alla Kudryavtseva (Russia) 6-1 7-6(2)
March 26 Rafa Nadal celebrated his 1,000th tour level match with a come-from-behind victory over German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber to reach the fourth round of the Miami Open on Sunday.