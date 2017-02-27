Tennis-Den Bosch Open women's singles quarterfinal results
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Den Bosch Open Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday Natalia Vikhlyantseva (Russia) beat Arantxa Rus (Netherlands) 6-3 6-2
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Results from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Risa Ozaki (Japan) beat 8-Cagla Buyukakcay (Turkey) 6-2 3-6 6-4 Zhang Kailin (China) beat Kateryna Kozlova (Ukraine) 7-6(8) 6-2 Lesley Kerkhove (Netherlands) beat 7-Elise Mertens (Belgium) 6-4 7-6(4) Zheng Saisai (China) beat Zhu Lin (China) 7-6(5) 2-6 6-3 Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat Irina Falconi (U.S.) 6-3 5-7 6-0 Nao Hibino (Japan) beat Maryna Zanevska (Belgium) 7-5 4-6 6-2 Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) beat Silvia Soler Espinosa (Spain) 6-3 7-6(2) 5-Duan Yingying (China) beat Zarina Diyas (Kazakhstan) 7-5 6-3
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Den Bosch Open Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday Natalia Vikhlyantseva (Russia) beat Arantxa Rus (Netherlands) 6-3 6-2
MUMBAI, June 16 Doubles has been the source of Indian tennis pride since Mahesh Bhupathi partnered Japan's Rika Hiraki to a grand slam title in 1997 but a lack of coaching quality will ensure singles success remains out of reach, Rohan Bopanna has told Reuters.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Canada's Adam Hadwin tied a U.S. Open record by firing six consecutive birdies on Thursday to roar up the leaderboard and into contention for a first major.