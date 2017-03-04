Golf-Blazing birdie run puts Hadwin in U.S. Open hunt
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Canada's Adam Hadwin tied a U.S. Open record by firing six consecutive birdies on Thursday to roar up the leaderboard and into contention for a first major.
March 4 Australian qualifier Ashleigh Barty breezed past China's Han Xinyun 6-3 7-5 in the Malaysian Open to reach her first singles final, where will face Japan's Nao Hibino in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.
The 20-year-old Barty, who returned to tennis this year after taking time out to play cricket, broke Han's serve three times en route to wrapping up the match in one hour 18 minutes.
Barty could climb into the world's top 100 if she beats Hibino who defeated Poland's Magda Linette 2-6 6-4 6-4.
Defending champion and top seed Elina Svitolina withdrew from the tournament with a leg injury on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Inspired by watching Rickie Fowler on TV tear up rain-softened Erin Hills in Thursday's morning wave, England's Paul Casey went out and fired an opening round six-under 66 to trail the American by one.
SYDNEY, June 16 Former U.S. Open winner Samantha Stosur is in doubt for Wimbledon next month after suffering stress fractures in her right hand, Australian media reported on Friday.