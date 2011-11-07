MOSCOW Nov 7 Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has capped a memorable season on the WTA Tour by leading the Czech Republic to their first Fed Cup title as an independent nation.

Kvitova won both of her singles matches at Moscow's Olympic indoor arena at the weekend to help the Czechs clinch a 3-2 victory over favourites Russia.

It was the country's first title since they split from Slovakia in 1993.

Their last triumph came when, playing as Czechoslovakia, they beat the former Soviet Union in the 1988 final.

Russia's Shamil Tarpishchev, one of only three captains to lead his team to both the Davis and Fed Cup titles, was the first to offer his praise for the tall left-hander.

"Kvitova was the key to their success," Tarpishchev said on Sunday, soon after the Czechs sealed their victory, handing the Russians their first defeat on home soil in Fed Cup competition since the 2003 semi-finals. "She was just phenomenal."

While some critics bemoan the lack of strength and depth in the women's game, Kvitova has won herself an army of admirers for playing a free-swinging, risk-taking tennis.

VIRTUALLY UNSTOPPABLE

The 21-year-old has been virtually unstoppable in the second part of the season after landing her first major at the All England Club in early July.

She went undefeated indoors for the whole year with 21 victories, also compiling a perfect 6-0 record in Fed Cup competition this season.

Aside from the Fed Cup, the in-form Czech has won two titles, including last week's WTA Championships, in less than a month while making a steady rise in the rankings to end the year as number two in the world.

While she boasts many weapons, such as a booming serve and a powerful forehand, the soft-spoken country girl exhibits great confidence on court as well.

"I'm a team leader which puts extra pressure on me but I'm confident every time I step on the court," Kvitova told reporters on the eve of the Fed Cup final

After brushing aside 27th-ranked Maria Kirilenko in straight sets in Saturday's opener, Kvitova fought back from 0-3 down in the final set to beat former world number two Svetlana Kuznetsova on Sunday and put her team in the driving seat.

While most experts had tipped Russia's double grand-slam winner to win the rubber, it was Kvitova who thrived under pressure.

"She just raised her game from 0-3 down," Kuznetsova said. "She started to serve better and was hitting the lines a lot."

Many predict another splendid season for Kvitova next year, calling for her to challenge world number one Caroline Wozniacki for the top spot.

"She's certainly capable of winning more grand slam titles and rising to number one in the world," said Tarpishchev. (Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

