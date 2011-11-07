MOSCOW Nov 7 Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova
has capped a memorable season on the WTA Tour by leading the
Czech Republic to their first Fed Cup title as an independent
nation.
Kvitova won both of her singles matches at Moscow's Olympic
indoor arena at the weekend to help the Czechs clinch a 3-2
victory over favourites Russia.
It was the country's first title since they split from
Slovakia in 1993.
Their last triumph came when, playing as Czechoslovakia,
they beat the former Soviet Union in the 1988 final.
Russia's Shamil Tarpishchev, one of only three captains to
lead his team to both the Davis and Fed Cup titles, was the
first to offer his praise for the tall left-hander.
"Kvitova was the key to their success," Tarpishchev said on
Sunday, soon after the Czechs sealed their victory, handing the
Russians their first defeat on home soil in Fed Cup competition
since the 2003 semi-finals. "She was just phenomenal."
While some critics bemoan the lack of strength and depth in
the women's game, Kvitova has won herself an army of admirers
for playing a free-swinging, risk-taking tennis.
VIRTUALLY UNSTOPPABLE
The 21-year-old has been virtually unstoppable in the second
part of the season after landing her first major at the All
England Club in early July.
She went undefeated indoors for the whole year with 21
victories, also compiling a perfect 6-0 record in Fed Cup
competition this season.
Aside from the Fed Cup, the in-form Czech has won two
titles, including last week's WTA Championships, in less than a
month while making a steady rise in the rankings to end the year
as number two in the world.
While she boasts many weapons, such as a booming serve and a
powerful forehand, the soft-spoken country girl exhibits great
confidence on court as well.
"I'm a team leader which puts extra pressure on me but I'm
confident every time I step on the court," Kvitova told
reporters on the eve of the Fed Cup final
After brushing aside 27th-ranked Maria Kirilenko in straight
sets in Saturday's opener, Kvitova fought back from 0-3 down in
the final set to beat former world number two Svetlana
Kuznetsova on Sunday and put her team in the driving seat.
While most experts had tipped Russia's double grand-slam
winner to win the rubber, it was Kvitova who thrived under
pressure.
"She just raised her game from 0-3 down," Kuznetsova said.
"She started to serve better and was hitting the lines a lot."
Many predict another splendid season for Kvitova next year,
calling for her to challenge world number one Caroline Wozniacki
for the top spot.
"She's certainly capable of winning more grand slam titles
and rising to number one in the world," said Tarpishchev.
