Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Latest from the Fed Cup World Group Final match between Italy and Russia on Saturday 3-Italy lead 4-Russia 2-0 On Saturday Sara Errani (Italy) beat Irina Khromacheva (Russia) 6-1 6-4 Roberta Vinci (Italy) beat Alexandra Panova (Russia) 5-7 7-5 8-6
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5