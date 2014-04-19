UPDATE 1-Tennis-Sock knocks out Nishikori to meet Federer in semis
* Federer advances in walkover against ill Kyrgios (Adds quotes, details)
April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Latest from the Fed Cup World Group Semifinals match between Australia and Germany on Saturday Germany lead Australia 2-0 On Saturday Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Casey Dellacqua (Australia) 6-1 6-0 Andrea Petkovic (Germany) beat Samantha Stosur (Australia) 6-1 7-6(7)
* Federer advances in walkover against ill Kyrgios (Adds quotes, details)
March 17 Jack Sock powered past fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 on Friday to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.
March 17 Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.