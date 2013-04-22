Tennis-Cuevas wins to set up third consecutive final in Brazil
SAO PAULO, March 4 Pablo Cuevas beat Spanish top seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 7-6(2) on Saturday to set himself for a chance of a third consecutive Brasil Open title.
April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Latest from the Fed Cup World Group Semifinal match between Italy and Czech Republic on Monday 3-Italy beat 1-Czech Republic 3-1 On Saturday Roberta Vinci (Italy) beat Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-1 Sara Errani (Italy) beat Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-2 On Sunday Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Sara Errani (Italy) 2-6 6-2 6-0 On Monday Roberta Vinci (Italy) beat Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-7(2) 6-3
SAO PAULO, March 4 Pablo Cuevas beat Spanish top seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 7-6(2) on Saturday to set himself for a chance of a third consecutive Brasil Open title.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 1-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 6-3 7-6(2) 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-7(5) 7-5 6-2
March 4 World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.