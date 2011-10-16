Oct 16 Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova won
her fifth WTA title of the year on Sunday when she brushed
aside Dominika Cibulkova to take the Linz Open.
The 21-year-old Czech won 6-4 6-1 to notch up her fourth win
in as many meetings with Cibulkova and dash her Slovakian
opponent's hopes of winning a first WTA title.
"It wasn't as clear as the result suggests," said Kvitova
after adding to her titles at Wimbledon, Brisbane, Madrid and
indoors at Paris. "It was only easy for me towards the end."
Kvitova broke in the first game but Cibulkova hit back to
level at 4-4 before Kvitova broke again to take the set. The
pair swapped service breaks at the start of the second set
before Kvitova took control, winning five games in a row to wrap
up the match.
"In the first set, I thought that maybe I could do it, but
in the end I was on the defensive too often and she deserved the
win," said Cibulkova.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Clare
Fallon; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more tennis stories