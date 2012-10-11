Tennis-World Indoor Tournament men's singles final result
Oct 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Linz Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat Mallory Burdette (U.S.) 4-6 6-1 7-5 2-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) beat Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 6-4 6-3 Petra Martic (Croatia) beat Patricia Mayr-Achleitner (Austria) 6-2 3-6 6-0 1-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) beat Simona Halep (Romania) 6-1 6-1 Irina Begu (Romania) beat Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 6-4 7-6(7) Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.) beat Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-3 6-3
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the World Indoor Tournament Men's Singles Final on Sunday 6-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 3-David Goffin (Belgium) 4-6 6-4 6-1
Feb 18 Nikoloz Basilashvili is one win away from becoming the first player from Georgia to win an ATP Tour title after he sailed into the final of the Memphis Open on Saturday.
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(5) 6-1