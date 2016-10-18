Tennis-Australian Open mixed doubles final result
Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Result from the Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final on Sunday Abigail Spears/Juan Sebastian Cabal beat 2-Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig 6-2 6-4
Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Luxembourg Championship Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Sabine Lisicki (Germany) beat Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) 6-3 3-6 6-2 Andrea Petkovic (Germany) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 1-6 7-5 6-4 2-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat Madison Brengle (U.S.) 6-2 6-2 Tereza Smitkova (Czech Republic) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 6-3 6-3 1-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan) 7-5 6-0 Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Oceane Dodin (France) 3-6 6-3 6-4 3-Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) beat Annika Beck (Germany) 6-4 6-4 8-Johanna Larsson (Sweden) beat Pauline Parmentier (France) 6-4 6-2 Lauren Davis (U.S.) beat 6-Misaki Doi (Japan) 6-1 6-2 Mona Barthel (Germany) beat Carina Witthoeft (Germany) 6-1 6-4
Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Result from the Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final on Sunday Abigail Spears/Juan Sebastian Cabal beat 2-Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig 6-2 6-4
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Serena Williams said it was a "great feeling" to surpass Steffi Graf as the most prolific grand slam champion of the open era at the Australian Open on Saturday and was not prepared to put a number on the haul of titles she might end up with.
* Recaptures world number one ranking (Adds details, quotes)