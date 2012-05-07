MADRID May 7 Former world number one Serena
Williams marked her first European appearance of the season with
victory on the Madrid Open's striking blue clay courts on
Monday.
Holder Petra Kvitova also started well as the third seed
defeated New Zealander Marina Erakovic 6-2 6-3.
Towering Czech Kvitova beat Victoria Azarenka in the final
last year before going on to win the Wimbledon title.
Williams, who reached the third round the last time she
played in Madrid in 2010, powered past last week's Budapest
Grand Prix runner-up Elena Vesnina of Russia 6-3 6-1.
The ninth seed delivered some powerful serves, hitting 14
aces to set up a meeting with another Russian, Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova, in the next round.
"I was feeling good," Williams told reporters. "It's my
first tournament in Europe this year and I just hope I can keep
up the good form," added the American who has yet to lose in
eight clay outings this season.
"I haven't noticed a difference between the blue and the red
clay. I think it's the same, it's just you don't get as dirty,"
added Williams.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington editing by Tony Jimenez)